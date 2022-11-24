Gordon Haskett Upgrades DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) to Buy

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Gordon Haskett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $135.00 price target on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Gordon Haskett’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.46% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DKS. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Bank of America upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Barclays upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.16.
DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $118.98 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.13 and a 200-day moving average of $98.03. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $63.45 and a 1 year high of $132.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.46.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DKS. Huntington National Bank raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 36,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 367 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 747 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. 78.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.
