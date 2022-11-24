Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 136.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,804 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Graco were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Graco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Graco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Graco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Graco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Graco by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 2,700 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total value of $189,999.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,617.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 19,041 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $1,331,917.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,500.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 2,700 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total value of $189,999.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,617.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Graco Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GGG shares. StockNews.com downgraded Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Graco from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Graco to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Graco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

Graco stock opened at $70.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.63. The company has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.81. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.48 and a fifty-two week high of $81.09.

Graco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.06%.

Graco Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

