Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) Stock Position Decreased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,501 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.31% of Graniteshares Gold Trust worth $2,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth $26,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 158.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 341.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 5,640.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter.

Graniteshares Gold Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BAR opened at $17.35 on Thursday. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $16.03 and a 1 year high of $20.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.32.

