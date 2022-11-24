Greif (NYSE:GEF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $73.81

Shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $73.81 and last traded at $73.54, with a volume of 955 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GEF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Greif from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Greif from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of Greif from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Greif in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Greif from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Greif Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.96.

Greif Increases Dividend

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Greif had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Greif, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This is an increase from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Greif’s payout ratio is currently 31.40%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Patrick Gerard Mullaney sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total value of $33,825.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,978.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Patrick Gerard Mullaney sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total value of $33,825.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,978.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vicki L. Avril-Groves sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $165,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,783,413.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,616 shares of company stock worth $3,218,886. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEF. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Greif during the 1st quarter worth about $19,616,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Greif during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,105,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Greif by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 674,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,440,000 after purchasing an additional 80,186 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Greif by 244.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 101,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,051,000 after purchasing an additional 72,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Greif by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,445,000 after purchasing an additional 34,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

About Greif

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

