Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Receives $42.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.67.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen upped their price target on Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Grocery Outlet from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen upped their price target on Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Grocery Outlet from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Grocery Outlet news, CFO Charles Bracher sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $220,562.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,587.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Grocery Outlet news, CFO Charles Bracher sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $220,562.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,587.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $988,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,148. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,078 shares of company stock worth $6,600,224 in the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Grocery Outlet Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GO opened at $30.55 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.63. Grocery Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $23.69 and a fifty-two week high of $46.37.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $918.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.51 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Grocery Outlet

(Get Rating)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

Featured Stories

