Grosvenor Capital Management (NASDAQ:GCMG) Given a $10.50 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a $10.50 price target on Grosvenor Capital Management (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Bank of America started coverage on Grosvenor Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Grosvenor Capital Management Stock Performance

Shares of GCMG opened at $8.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.36. Grosvenor Capital Management has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $11.79.

Grosvenor Capital Management Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grosvenor Capital Management

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Grosvenor Capital Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Grosvenor Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.92%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Grosvenor Capital Management stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,785 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Grosvenor Capital Management were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grosvenor Capital Management

GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.

Featured Stories

