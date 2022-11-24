Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Rating Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on OMAB. StockNews.com began coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and set a $56.50 price target on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.13.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte alerts:

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Stock Up 2.0 %

OMAB opened at $71.45 on Monday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 12 month low of $44.86 and a 12 month high of $71.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 532 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 3rd quarter worth $3,512,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. 9.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.