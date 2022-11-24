H-CYTE (OTCMKTS:HCYTD) & Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX) Critical Comparison

H-CYTE (OTCMKTS:HCYTD – Get Rating) and Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares H-CYTE and Bluejay Diagnostics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio H-CYTE $1.61 million 0.32 -$4.80 million N/A N/A Bluejay Diagnostics N/A N/A -$3.49 million ($0.44) -1.67

Bluejay Diagnostics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than H-CYTE.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

1.2% of Bluejay Diagnostics shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of H-CYTE shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 45.3% of Bluejay Diagnostics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares H-CYTE and Bluejay Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets H-CYTE -450.40% N/A -777.68% Bluejay Diagnostics N/A -47.07% -43.59%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for H-CYTE and Bluejay Diagnostics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score H-CYTE 0 0 0 0 N/A Bluejay Diagnostics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Bluejay Diagnostics has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,259.06%. Given Bluejay Diagnostics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bluejay Diagnostics is more favorable than H-CYTE.

Summary

Bluejay Diagnostics beats H-CYTE on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About H-CYTE

H-CYTE, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers various treatments for patients with chronic respiratory and pulmonary disorders in the United States. The company develops and implements treatment options in autologous cellular therapy to treat chronic lung disorders. It has a product supply agreement with Rion, LLC to develop and distribute a biologic for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

About Bluejay Diagnostics

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc., a diagnostic company, develops and markets patient products for triage, diagnosis, and monitoring of disease progression in the United States. It is developing Symphony platform, a technology platform comprising Symphony Fluorescence Immuno-analyzer that orchestrates blood processing, biomarker isolation, and immunoassay preparation using non-contact centrifugal force; and Symphony Cartridge Library, which includes reagents and components. The company also offers ALLEREYE diagnostic test, a POC device for the diagnosis of allergic conjunctivitis. In addition, it develops biomarkers for detection of other diseases such as hsTNT/I for myocardial injury and NT-proBNP for cardiac heart failure. It has a license and supply agreement with Toray Industries, Inc. for making and distributing the protein detection chips. Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts.

