Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) PT Raised to $54.00

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $53.00 to $54.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.64% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Halozyme Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HALO opened at $54.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 36.48, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.47 and a 200 day moving average of $45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.37, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.97. Halozyme Therapeutics has a one year low of $31.36 and a one year high of $54.88.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $541,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 163,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,830,605.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $269,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,661.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $541,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 163,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,830,605.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,331,850. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,335,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $527,273,000 after buying an additional 38,342 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.2% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,339,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $212,955,000 after purchasing an additional 266,226 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,554,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,065,000 after purchasing an additional 34,436 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 13.4% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,185,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,149,000 after purchasing an additional 257,536 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 206.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,790,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

