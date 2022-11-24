Hana Microelectronics Public (OTCMKTS:HNMUF) Lifted to Buy at HSBC

Hana Microelectronics Public (OTCMKTS:HNMUF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Hana Microelectronics Public in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Hana Microelectronics Public Stock Performance

OTCMKTS HNMUF opened at 1.90 on Tuesday. Hana Microelectronics Public has a 52 week low of 1.90 and a 52 week high of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of 1.90.

About Hana Microelectronics Public

Hana Microelectronics Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services. The company manufactures chip-on-board and printed circuit board assemblies, integrated circuit assemblies and tests, and liquid crystal on silicon devices. It also manufactures radio frequency identification devices (RFID), MEMS, and high-temperature polysilicon products.

