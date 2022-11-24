Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Given a $49.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Citigroup set a $49.00 price target on Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HOG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an underperform rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.88.

HOG stock opened at $47.27 on Wednesday. Harley-Davidson has a 52 week low of $29.80 and a 52 week high of $48.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 27.44%. Harley-Davidson’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is presently 13.04%.

In related news, President and CEO ZEITZ JOCHEN acquired 25,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.94 per share, with a total value of $1,002,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 508,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,815,397.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the second quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 36.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 428,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,875,000 after acquiring an additional 113,279 shares during the last quarter. HAP Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the first quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 13.8% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 102.1% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

