Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Trading Up 4.7%

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) was up 4.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.54 and last traded at $3.53. Approximately 68,750 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,838,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on HMY shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group cut shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Harmony Gold Mining Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Harmony Gold Mining Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HMY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the first quarter worth $182,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the first quarter worth about $602,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 11.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,025,005 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,184,000 after buying an additional 213,092 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 49.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,918 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polunin Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the first quarter worth about $50,201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.46% of the company’s stock.

About Harmony Gold Mining

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. It also explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

