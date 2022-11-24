HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Stake Lessened by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,241,221 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 92,363 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of HDFC Bank worth $123,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 7,079.2% during the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 3,014,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $184,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972,293 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in HDFC Bank by 1,003.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,480,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,346,000 after buying an additional 2,256,079 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in HDFC Bank by 45.8% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 7,073,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $433,807,000 after buying an additional 2,220,379 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in HDFC Bank by 57.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,838,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,725,000 after buying an additional 1,757,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank during the first quarter worth $87,737,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.59% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank stock opened at $68.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $127.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.79. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $50.61 and a one year high of $72.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.94.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

