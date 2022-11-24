Head to Head Contrast: Eqonex (NASDAQ:EQOS) versus Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS)

Eqonex (NASDAQ:EQOS – Get Rating) and Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Eqonex and Fidelity National Information Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eqonex 0 2 0 0 2.00 Fidelity National Information Services 1 9 18 1 2.66

Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus price target of $107.46, suggesting a potential upside of 63.00%. Given Fidelity National Information Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Fidelity National Information Services is more favorable than Eqonex.

Risk and Volatility

Earnings and Valuation

Eqonex has a beta of 1.83, indicating that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fidelity National Information Services has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Eqonex and Fidelity National Information Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eqonex $5.30 million 1.30 -$75.00 million N/A N/A Fidelity National Information Services $13.88 billion 2.82 $417.00 million $1.53 43.09

Fidelity National Information Services has higher revenue and earnings than Eqonex.

Profitability

This table compares Eqonex and Fidelity National Information Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eqonex N/A N/A N/A Fidelity National Information Services 6.47% 9.01% 5.21%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.9% of Eqonex shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.4% of Fidelity National Information Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Fidelity National Information Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Fidelity National Information Services beats Eqonex on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eqonex

Eqonex Limited operates as a digital assets financial services company. It operates through three divisions: Custody, Asset Management, and Brokerage. The company provides Digivault, a custody solution; Bletchley Park, a digital asset investment solution for institutional and professional investors; and EQONEX Investment products that issues securitized products. It also operates an over-the-counter brokerage, and borrowing and lending services, as well as structured products. The company was formerly known as Diginex Limited and changed its name to Eqonex Limited in October 2021. Eqonex Limited is headquartered in Singapore.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail payment solutions; wealth and retirement solutions; and item processing and output services. The Capital Market Solutions segment offers securities processing and finance, global trading, asset management and insurance, and corporate liquidity solutions. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

