Head to Head Contrast: FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP) versus Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP)

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP – Get Rating) and FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.7% of Sprague Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Sprague Resources alerts:

Dividends

Sprague Resources pays an annual dividend of $1.74 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.7%. FTAI Infrastructure pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Sprague Resources pays out -45.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sprague Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A FTAI Infrastructure 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings for Sprague Resources and FTAI Infrastructure, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

FTAI Infrastructure has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 135.69%. Given FTAI Infrastructure’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe FTAI Infrastructure is more favorable than Sprague Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Sprague Resources and FTAI Infrastructure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sprague Resources -2.03% -66.70% -0.34% FTAI Infrastructure N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sprague Resources and FTAI Infrastructure’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sprague Resources $3.50 billion 0.15 -$68.92 million ($3.80) -5.26 FTAI Infrastructure N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

FTAI Infrastructure has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sprague Resources.

Summary

FTAI Infrastructure beats Sprague Resources on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sprague Resources

(Get Rating)

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution and sale of refined products and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment offers refined products, such as heating oil, diesel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel and gasoline. The Natural Gas segment purchases, sells and distributes natural gas. The Materials Handling segment stores various customer owned products, which includes asphalt, clay slurry, salt, gypsum, coal, petroleum coke, caustic soda, tallow, pulp and heavy equipment. The Other Operations segment includes the marketing and distribution of coal conducted in Portland, Maine terminal, commercial trucking activity conducted by Canadian subsidiary and heating equipment service business. The company was founded by Charles Hill Sprague in 1870 and is headquartered in Portsmouth, NH.

About FTAI Infrastructure

(Get Rating)

FTAI Infrastructure Inc. focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation and energy industries. It operates a multi-modal crude oil and refined products terminal, and other related assets. The company also has a 1,630-acre deep-water port located along the Delaware River with an underground storage cavern, a multipurpose dock, a rail-to-ship transloading system, and multiple industrial development opportunities; and a 1,660-acre multi-modal port located along the Ohio River with rail, dock, and multiple industrial development opportunities, including a power plant under construction. In addition, it operates five freight railroads and one switching facility. FTAI Infrastructure Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York. FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NasdaqGS : FIP) operates independently of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC as of August 1, 2022.

Receive News & Ratings for Sprague Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprague Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.