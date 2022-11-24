Head-To-Head Contrast: Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA) and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA)

Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA – Get Rating) and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Society Pass and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Society Pass 0 0 2 0 3.00 Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers 1 5 3 0 2.22

Society Pass currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 244.83%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a consensus price target of $59.67, suggesting a potential upside of 11.40%. Given Society Pass’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Society Pass is more favorable than Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Society Pass -1,267.09% -129.64% -111.86% Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers 18.49% 25.52% 9.26%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Society Pass and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

3.1% of Society Pass shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.5% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Society Pass and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Society Pass $520,000.00 70.76 -$34.76 million N/A N/A Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers $1.42 billion 4.19 $151.87 million $2.73 19.62

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has higher revenue and earnings than Society Pass.

Summary

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers beats Society Pass on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Society Pass

(Get Rating)

Society Pass Incorporated engages in the acquisition and operation of e-commerce platforms for consumers and merchants in Southeast Asia. It operates in two segments, E-Commerce and Merchant POS. The company's e-commerce interfaces include lifestyle platforms, such as Leflair App and Leflair.com website; food and beverage (F&B) delivery platforms comprising Pushkart App, Pushkart.ph website, Handycart App, and Handycart.vn website; merchant software segment that consists of #HOTTAB Biz App, #HOTTAB POS App, and Hottab.net website; and loyalty platforms, such as Society Pass App and SoPa.asia website. Its loyalty-focused and data-driven e-commerce marketing platform interfaces connect consumers with merchants in the F&B and lifestyle sectors. The company was formerly known as Food Society, Inc. and changed its name to Society Pass Incorporated in October 2018. Society Pass Incorporated was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

(Get Rating)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery. The company also offers live auction events with online bidding. It sells used equipment to its customers through live unreserved auctions at 40 auction sites worldwide. The company serves construction, transportation, agriculture, energy, oil and gas, mining, and forestry sectors. It operates in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

