Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $1.97 Million Holdings in Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) by 109.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,435 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 18,004 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.05% of Enviva worth $1,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enviva during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Enviva during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Enviva during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Enviva during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Enviva during the first quarter worth about $103,000. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enviva Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE EVA opened at $59.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 100.91 and a beta of 1.13. Enviva Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.88 and a 1 year high of $91.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Enviva Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Enviva

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $0.905 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $3.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%.

In other Enviva news, CEO John K. Keppler acquired 4,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.65 per share, for a total transaction of $250,362.95. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 724,541 shares in the company, valued at $36,698,001.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO John K. Keppler purchased 4,943 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.65 per share, for a total transaction of $250,362.95. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 724,541 shares in the company, valued at $36,698,001.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.24 per share, with a total value of $1,256,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,513,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,010,398.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 322,866 shares of company stock worth $16,356,874 in the last quarter. 13.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Enviva from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Enviva from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enviva to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Enviva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $79.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Enviva from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.60.

Enviva Company Profile

Enviva Inc produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

