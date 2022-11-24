Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New $2.43 Million Investment in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 172,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.11% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,580,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,707,000 after purchasing an additional 265,448 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,057,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,485,000 after purchasing an additional 237,241 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,310,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,957,000 after purchasing an additional 108,179 shares during the period. Fairmount Funds Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 177.5% during the first quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 1,156,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,018,000 after purchasing an additional 740,000 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 936,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,689,000 after purchasing an additional 53,773 shares during the period. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $27,834.29. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 61,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,796.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $27,834.29. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 61,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,796.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $44,331.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,249,132.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,977 shares of company stock worth $93,130. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $15.00 on Thursday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.24 and a 1-year high of $28.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.17.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 47.09% and a negative net margin of 42.49%. The firm had revenue of $130.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.04 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

ACAD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen lowered their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho lowered their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.90.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

