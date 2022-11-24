Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 1,716,800 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,716,800 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.8% in the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,412 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,658 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Summit X LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,520 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UBER has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.64.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

UBER opened at $28.79 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.26 and a 200 day moving average of $26.42. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.90 and a 52-week high of $45.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $57.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.13.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.45% and a negative return on equity of 90.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -5.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $133,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,562,976. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 63,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $1,957,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,504,865. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $133,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,562,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,267 shares of company stock valued at $3,591,206 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Further Reading

