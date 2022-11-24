Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 274,438 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 77.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,901 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 274,438 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 28.0% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,438 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 4,474 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 21.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 264,655 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $13,164,000 after acquiring an additional 46,536 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 800.0% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 117,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 104,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 134,887 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after acquiring an additional 6,635 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 15.1% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,789 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Ryan Michael Lance bought 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $988,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,368.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FCX. StockNews.com began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.07.

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $38.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.11. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.80 and a 52-week high of $51.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.95.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.14). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.41%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

