Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 65,500 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 65,500 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LYB. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 31.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 3,028 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter valued at $1,441,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 8.4% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 81.1% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,525,000 after buying an additional 10,719 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LYB stock opened at $88.09 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.61. The stock has a market cap of $28.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.21. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $71.46 and a 1 year high of $117.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.61.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 36.87%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $115.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

