Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) PT Lowered to GBX 1,145

Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 1,208 ($14.28) to GBX 1,145 ($13.54) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

HCXLF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Hiscox from GBX 990 ($11.71) to GBX 1,015 ($12.00) in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Investec downgraded Hiscox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Hiscox from GBX 925 ($10.94) to GBX 975 ($11.53) in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Hiscox from GBX 1,200 ($14.19) to GBX 1,230 ($14.54) in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Hiscox from GBX 900 ($10.64) to GBX 930 ($11.00) in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Hiscox Stock Performance

Hiscox stock opened at $11.61 on Tuesday. Hiscox has a 12-month low of $10.52 and a 12-month high of $13.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.96.

About Hiscox

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

