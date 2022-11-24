Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY) Receives $8.11 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.11.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HLLY shares. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Holley from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Holley to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Holley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on shares of Holley in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Holley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th.
Holley Trading Down 1.5 %
NYSE:HLLY opened at $2.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.97 and its 200-day moving average is $7.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 3.37. Holley has a 52 week low of $2.29 and a 52 week high of $14.68. The firm has a market cap of $318.05 million, a P/E ratio of 4.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.68.
About Holley
Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.
