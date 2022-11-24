Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY) Receives $8.11 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.11.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HLLY shares. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Holley from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Holley to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Holley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on shares of Holley in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Holley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

NYSE:HLLY opened at $2.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.97 and its 200-day moving average is $7.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 3.37. Holley has a 52 week low of $2.29 and a 52 week high of $14.68. The firm has a market cap of $318.05 million, a P/E ratio of 4.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.68.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Holley by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 313,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,366,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Holley by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 184,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 4,596 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Holley by 5.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Holley by 53.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Holley by 35.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 5,486 shares during the last quarter.

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

