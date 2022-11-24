Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Acquired by Bokf Na

Bokf Na lifted its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Humana were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,303,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Eagle Health Investments LP increased its position in Humana by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 80,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,010,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUM opened at $538.30 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $515.70 and a 200-day moving average of $484.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.76. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $351.20 and a 12-month high of $571.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

In related news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.27, for a total transaction of $1,783,426.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,701 shares in the company, valued at $2,092,064.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.27, for a total transaction of $1,783,426.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,701 shares in the company, valued at $2,092,064.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 11,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.61, for a total value of $6,310,510.77. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,780.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,161 shares of company stock worth $16,994,804 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on HUM shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Humana from $529.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Humana from $558.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Humana from $549.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Humana from $548.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $514.00 to $576.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $579.00.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

