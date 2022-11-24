Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Price Target Raised to C$36.00

Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

HRNNF has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Get Hydro One alerts:

Hydro One Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HRNNF opened at $27.21 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.34. Hydro One has a fifty-two week low of $22.49 and a fifty-two week high of $28.29.

Hydro One Company Profile

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.