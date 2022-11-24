Hydro One (TSE:H) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock to C$36.00. The company traded as high as C$36.63 and last traded at C$36.62, with a volume of 152529 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$35.54.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. CSFB raised their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$34.11.
Hydro One Stock Up 0.4 %
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$33.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$34.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.25. The stock has a market cap of C$21.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08.
Hydro One Dividend Announcement
About Hydro One
Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.
