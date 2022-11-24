Hydro One (TSE:H) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock to C$36.00. The company traded as high as C$36.63 and last traded at C$36.62, with a volume of 152529 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$35.54.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. CSFB raised their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$34.11.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$33.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$34.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.25. The stock has a market cap of C$21.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.48%.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.

