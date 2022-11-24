IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Shares Down 5.1%

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) shares fell 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.69 and last traded at $19.69. 173 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 269,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IGMS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on IGM Biosciences in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on IGM Biosciences from $74.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Bank of America began coverage on IGM Biosciences in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on IGM Biosciences from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on IGM Biosciences to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.36.

IGM Biosciences Stock Up 4.3 %

The company has a market cap of $946.48 million, a PE ratio of -3.90 and a beta of -0.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IGM Biosciences

In other IGM Biosciences news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $95,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,489 shares in the company, valued at $752,660.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other IGM Biosciences news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $95,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,660.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director M Kathleen Behrens bought 60,000 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.14 per share, with a total value of $1,028,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 218,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,739,948. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 66,328 shares of company stock worth $1,152,743 and have sold 40,000 shares worth $864,100. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IGMS. Artal Group S.A. raised its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 33.3% during the first quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,460,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 100.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 830,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,188,000 after purchasing an additional 415,028 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 16.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,622,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,290,000 after purchasing an additional 376,832 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 166.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 589,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,627,000 after purchasing an additional 368,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 684.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 70,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

About IGM Biosciences



IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

