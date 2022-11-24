Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) Given a €41.50 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €41.50 ($42.35) price target on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

IFXA has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($42.86) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($20.41) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €39.00 ($39.80) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €47.40 ($48.37) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($40.82) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Infineon Technologies Stock Performance

Infineon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of €13.43 ($13.70) and a fifty-two week high of €19.70 ($20.10).

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

