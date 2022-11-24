Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) PT Set at €20.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA – Get Rating) has been given a €20.00 ($20.41) target price by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €47.40 ($48.37) price target on Infineon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($42.86) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.50 ($39.29) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €39.00 ($39.80) price target on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($40.82) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Infineon Technologies Price Performance

Infineon Technologies has a 12-month low of €13.43 ($13.70) and a 12-month high of €19.70 ($20.10).

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

