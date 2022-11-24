Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) Director Sells $283,955.00 in Stock

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) Director Jon Faiz Kayyem sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total value of $283,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,243,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,942,266.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jon Faiz Kayyem also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 21st, Jon Faiz Kayyem sold 9,500 shares of Inhibrx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $286,235.00.

Inhibrx Stock Performance

Shares of Inhibrx stock opened at $29.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.87 and its 200 day moving average is $19.65. Inhibrx, Inc. has a one year low of $7.67 and a one year high of $45.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

INBX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Inhibrx from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Inhibrx in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Inhibrx from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INBX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Inhibrx by 1,012.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 10,120 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 20.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 16,998 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inhibrx in the first quarter worth approximately $384,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 9.1% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 5.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inhibrx Company Profile

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

