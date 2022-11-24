Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com cut shares of Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Innospec Trading Down 0.8 %

Innospec stock opened at $111.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.70 and a 200-day moving average of $96.57. Innospec has a 52 week low of $81.00 and a 52 week high of $115.65.

Innospec Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a boost from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.63. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio is 24.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innospec

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IOSP. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Innospec during the second quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Innospec by 74.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Innospec by 557.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Innospec during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Innospec during the second quarter worth $80,000. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

