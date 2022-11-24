Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com cut shares of Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.
Innospec stock opened at $111.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.70 and a 200-day moving average of $96.57. Innospec has a 52 week low of $81.00 and a 52 week high of $115.65.
The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a boost from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.63. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio is 24.71%.
Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.
