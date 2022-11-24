Insider Buying: BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) CEO Buys 1,900 Shares of Stock

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey Gould purchased 1,900 shares of BRT Apartments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.29 per share, with a total value of $38,551.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,147,427 shares in the company, valued at $63,861,293.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Gould also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 7th, Jeffrey Gould purchased 15,163 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.09 per share, with a total value of $289,461.67.

On Monday, October 10th, Jeffrey Gould purchased 12,880 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.04 per share, with a total value of $245,235.20.

On Thursday, September 29th, Jeffrey Gould purchased 11,347 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.03 per share, with a total value of $227,280.41.

On Monday, September 26th, Jeffrey Gould acquired 9,168 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.62 per share, with a total value of $189,044.16.

On Friday, September 23rd, Jeffrey Gould acquired 11,137 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.36 per share, with a total value of $237,886.32.

On Friday, September 16th, Jeffrey Gould acquired 7,644 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.61 per share, with a total value of $165,186.84.

On Monday, September 19th, Jeffrey Gould acquired 695 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.06 per share, with a total value of $15,331.70.

BRT Apartments Stock Performance

NYSE:BRT opened at $20.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. BRT Apartments Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $18.35 and a fifty-two week high of $25.67. The stock has a market cap of $390.54 million, a PE ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.93.

BRT Apartments Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

BRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of BRT Apartments from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of BRT Apartments in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BRT Apartments in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRT Apartments

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 320.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 81,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 62,366 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 219,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 56,800 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRT Apartments during the 2nd quarter worth $758,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 235,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,064,000 after purchasing an additional 26,160 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 125,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 20,734 shares during the period. 29.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

