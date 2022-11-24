Insider Buying: NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP) Director Acquires $284,933.88 in Stock

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Rating) Director Chaim Hurvitz acquired 287,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.99 per share, with a total value of $284,933.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 287,812 shares in the company, valued at $284,933.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Chaim Hurvitz also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 18th, Chaim Hurvitz acquired 40,408 shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $44,448.80.
NRx Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NRx Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.09 on Thursday. NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.49 and a 52 week high of $10.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.83 and a 200-day moving average of $0.77.
Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets assumed coverage on NRx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.
NRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
NRX Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and life-threatening pulmonary diseases. Its products include ZYESAMI, an investigational drug that has completed a Phase IIb/III clinical study for COVID-19 related respiratory failure; and NRX-100 and NRX-101 oral therapeutics for the treatment of bipolar depression in patients with acute suicidal behavior/ideation and sub-acute suicidal ideation and behavior.
