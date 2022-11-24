Insider Buying: Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) CEO Purchases $6,921,816.00 in Stock

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) CEO Patrick G. Ryan bought 183,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.68 per share, with a total value of $6,921,816.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,985,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,526,895.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Ryan Specialty Stock Performance

Shares of Ryan Specialty stock opened at $38.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 81.15 and a beta of 0.71. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.13 and a 52 week high of $46.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Institutional Trading of Ryan Specialty

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Ryan Specialty during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Ryan Specialty by 524.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ryan Specialty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 26.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ryan Specialty Company Profile

RYAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Ryan Specialty from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on Ryan Specialty to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Ryan Specialty from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Ryan Specialty to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryan Specialty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

