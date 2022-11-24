Insider Selling: Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Director Sells $2,709,489.42 in Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) Director Jo Natauri sold 129,393 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.94, for a total transaction of $2,709,489.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 836,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,508,771.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Jo Natauri also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 21st, Jo Natauri sold 81,229 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $1,664,382.21.
- On Monday, November 14th, Jo Natauri sold 186,114 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $4,131,730.80.
- On Friday, November 11th, Jo Natauri sold 187,059 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total transaction of $4,190,121.60.
- On Wednesday, September 14th, Jo Natauri sold 110,584 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $2,989,085.52.
- On Monday, September 12th, Jo Natauri sold 90,313 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $2,473,673.07.
- On Friday, September 9th, Jo Natauri sold 83,312 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $2,203,602.40.
- On Wednesday, September 7th, Jo Natauri sold 87,974 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $2,182,634.94.
- On Monday, August 29th, Jo Natauri sold 31,735 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $796,231.15.
- On Friday, August 26th, Jo Natauri sold 40,243 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total value of $1,025,391.64.
- On Wednesday, August 24th, Jo Natauri sold 51,494 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $1,329,060.14.
FLYW opened at $21.11 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -44.91 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Flywire Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.56 and a fifty-two week high of $43.17.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 0.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Flywire by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 170.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Flywire by 6.0% in the third quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 17,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flywire during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.30% of the company’s stock.
Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.
