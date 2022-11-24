Insider Selling: Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells $608,705.50 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 2,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.50, for a total value of $608,705.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 12,462,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,997,271,894.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
MORN stock opened at $246.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $225.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.82. The firm has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.46 and a beta of 1.12. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.11 and a 1 year high of $350.21.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Morningstar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 1,109.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Morningstar during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Morningstar during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Morningstar during the first quarter worth about $45,000. 54.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, direct, investment management, advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, enterprise components, research, credit ratings and indexes. The company was founded by Joseph D. Mansueto on May 16, 1984, and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
