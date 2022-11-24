Insider Selling: Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) CEO Sells 65,675 Shares of Stock

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 65,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $1,964,339.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 602,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,024,932.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shoals Technologies Group Price Performance

SHLS opened at $30.88 on Thursday. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $32.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 337.70 and a beta of 2.01.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shoals Technologies Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 14,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Shoals Technologies Group

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SHLS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Cowen raised Shoals Technologies Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $37.50 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Northland Securities raised Shoals Technologies Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shoals Technologies Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.93.

(Get Rating)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.