Insider Selling: TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) EVP Sells 2,674 Shares of Stock

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total value of $336,522.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,014.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

TE Connectivity Stock Up 0.5 %

TEL opened at $127.26 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $104.76 and a 52 week high of $165.81. The firm has a market cap of $40.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.31.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TEL shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered their target price on TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,485 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,870 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,988 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 493 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 1,910 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

