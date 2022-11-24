Insider Selling: U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) CFO Sells $650,100.00 in Stock

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $650,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,983,130.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of USB stock opened at $44.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $65.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.98. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $38.39 and a 52 week high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 26.01%. The company had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of U.S. Bancorp

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.61%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USB. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8,676.4% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,904,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $685,899,000 after purchasing an additional 12,757,920 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 32.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,223,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,742,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628,247 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 237.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,112,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,718,000 after buying an additional 3,596,021 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 50.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,856,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,890,000 after buying an additional 3,295,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 89.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,621,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,694,000 after buying an additional 2,646,898 shares in the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on USB shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.17.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

