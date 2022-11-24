Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Price Target Raised to $104.00 at DA Davidson

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by DA Davidson from $98.00 to $104.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Inter Parfums currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

Inter Parfums Stock Performance

IPAR opened at $90.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.51. Inter Parfums has a 1 year low of $64.52 and a 1 year high of $108.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.96.

Insider Transactions at Inter Parfums

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inter Parfums

In other news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 2,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $195,411.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,825. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,728,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,870,000 after buying an additional 42,380 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,073,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,484,000 after buying an additional 43,380 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 22.3% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 894,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,373,000 after purchasing an additional 163,448 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 0.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 885,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.4% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 644,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,615,000 after purchasing an additional 8,676 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

Featured Stories

