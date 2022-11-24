International Distributions Services (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) PT Raised to GBX 240 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

International Distributions Services (OTCMKTS:ROYMY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 190 ($2.25) to GBX 240 ($2.84) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ROYMY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of International Distributions Services from GBX 222 ($2.63) to GBX 144 ($1.70) in a report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays cut shares of International Distributions Services to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Distributions Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $335.67.

International Distributions Services Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ROYMY opened at $5.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.24. International Distributions Services has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $14.40.

About International Distributions Services

International Distributions Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider. The company offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. It also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters.

