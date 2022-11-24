International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Stake Boosted by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,409 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $2,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IFF. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 209.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 528 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 412.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

IFF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $159.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Societe Generale lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $153.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.69.

Shares of IFF stock opened at $100.91 on Thursday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.14 and a 12 month high of $151.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.01 and a 200-day moving average of $111.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

