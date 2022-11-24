International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,299 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in International Paper were worth $6,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 12.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,263,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,627,407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811,743 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 35.7% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,057,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $211,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,598 shares during the period. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 13,649.1% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,002,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 994,883 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 117.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,591,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,450,000 after purchasing an additional 860,180 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 15.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,160,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $191,991,000 after purchasing an additional 557,451 shares during the period. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Paper Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $36.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.37. The company has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.99. International Paper has a twelve month low of $30.69 and a twelve month high of $50.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 35.24%.

Several research firms have recently commented on IP. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of International Paper from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of International Paper from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Paper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.44.

In other news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $252,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,429,853.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other International Paper news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $252,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,897 shares in the company, valued at $3,429,853.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

