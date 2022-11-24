Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Given New $467.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTUGet Rating) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $533.00 to $467.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Intuit from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $553.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $502.00 to $490.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $533.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $395.85 on Monday. Intuit has a 52 week low of $339.36 and a 52 week high of $697.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.60, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $400.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $409.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTUGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.20. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Intuit will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total transaction of $3,353,050.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $3,045,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total transaction of $3,353,050.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 65 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 79 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

