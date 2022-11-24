Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z)

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 59,707 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 139% compared to the average volume of 24,983 put options.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Zillow Group news, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 4,603 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $162,347.81. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,810.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Zillow Group news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 3,746 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total transaction of $137,777.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,463.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 4,603 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $162,347.81. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,556 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,810.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,364 shares of company stock worth $1,926,759. 15.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Zillow Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 23,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $405,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Zillow Group by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 729,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,973,000 after purchasing an additional 93,500 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in Zillow Group by 622.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 31,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 27,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in Zillow Group by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 39,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,962,000 after buying an additional 4,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.83% of the company’s stock.
Zillow Group Trading Up 3.0 %
Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $483.00 million during the quarter.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th.
Zillow Group Company Profile
Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zillow Group (Z)
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.