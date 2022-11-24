Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z)

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 59,707 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 139% compared to the average volume of 24,983 put options.

In other Zillow Group news, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 4,603 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $162,347.81. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,810.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Zillow Group news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 3,746 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total transaction of $137,777.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,463.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 4,603 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $162,347.81. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,556 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,810.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,364 shares of company stock worth $1,926,759. 15.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Zillow Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 23,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $405,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Zillow Group by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 729,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,973,000 after purchasing an additional 93,500 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in Zillow Group by 622.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 31,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 27,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in Zillow Group by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 39,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,962,000 after buying an additional 4,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ Z opened at $35.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.09, a current ratio of 12.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Zillow Group has a 52 week low of $26.14 and a 52 week high of $65.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of -30.59 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.45.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $483.00 million during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

