Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.40.

IOVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iovance Biotherapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 54,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 16,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $6.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $981.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.53. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $5.42 and a one year high of $20.60.

(Get Rating)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.