IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Position Lessened by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 501,138 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,579 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.27% of IQVIA worth $108,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IQV. Knott David M Jr bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 271.8% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 243.2% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in IQVIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in IQVIA during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of IQV stock opened at $217.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $40.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $196.79 and its 200-day moving average is $210.49. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.75 and a 1 year high of $285.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IQVIA Profile

Several brokerages have weighed in on IQV. Citigroup downgraded IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $275.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on IQVIA to $266.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on IQVIA to $249.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.57.

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.