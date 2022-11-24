iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,045 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 157.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000.

Get iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF alerts:

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

COMT opened at $37.07 on Thursday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.85 and a fifty-two week high of $46.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.73 and a 200-day moving average of $39.64.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.