iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 997 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MBB. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ MBB opened at $93.70 on Thursday. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $88.00 and a twelve month high of $107.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.47 and a 200 day moving average of $95.55.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.196 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%.

(Get Rating)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.