iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC cut its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,091 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $7,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 106.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,060,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,148,000 after buying an additional 16,427,528 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 316.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,129,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,403,000 after buying an additional 6,040,033 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 42.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,824,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,460,804,000 after buying an additional 3,848,231 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 25.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,810,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $661,817,000 after buying an additional 1,180,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8,421.5% during the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,075,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,282,000 after buying an additional 1,063,128 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $107.57 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.39. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.63 and a fifty-two week high of $130.22.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

